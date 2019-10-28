Google Parent Alphabet Reportedly In Talks To Buy Smart Watch Maker Fitbit

(RTTNews) - Google parent company Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) is in talks to buy smart watch maker Fitbit Inc. (FIT), according to reports citing people familiar with the deal.

FIT closed Monday regular trading at $5.64, up $1.33 or 30.86 percent.

It's unclear how much Alphabet offered to acquire Fitbit, the reports said.

Google licenses its Wear operating system to other companies such as Fossil but does not currently make its own smartwatch.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.