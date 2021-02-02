US Markets
GOOGL

Google parent Alphabet quarterly sales beat estimates

Contributors
Paresh Dave Reuters
Calif. Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending during the holiday season.

Revenue rose to $56.9 billion in the fourth quarter, from $46.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $53.13 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular