Google parent Alphabet quarterly revenue beats estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, recording 13% growth even as companies drastically slashed spending during the coronavirus crisis.

Revenue rose to $41.2 billion from $36.34 billion a year-ago. (https://bit.ly/2Ylfuoh)

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $40.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

