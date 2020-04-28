US Markets
GOOGL

Google parent Alphabet quarterly revenue beats estimates

Contributors
Paresh Dave Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, recording 13% growth even as companies drastically slashed spending during the coronavirus crisis.

April 28 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday, recording 13% growth even as companies drastically slashed spending during the coronavirus crisis.

Revenue rose to $41.2 billion from $36.34 billion a year-ago. (https://bit.ly/2Ylfuoh)

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $40.3 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular