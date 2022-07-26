Google-parent Alphabet posts higher quarterly revenue

July 26 (Reuters) - Google and YouTube parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O reported a rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as its ad business managed to withstand the pressures of a challenging economic environment and its cloud business remained strong.

The company said second-quarter revenue rose to $69.69 billion from $61.88 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

