Google parent Alphabet misses quarterly revenue estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly on Tuesday, hit by moderating growth in its biggest business as advertisers cut back spending against the backdrop of rising worries of a global economic slowdown.

The world's largest provider of search and video ads said revenue rose to $68.01 billion in the first quarter from $55.31 billion a year earlier, but missed estimates of $68.11 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

