Google-parent Alphabet misses estimates for quarterly revenue

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

The market for online advertising has been strained globally on fears that consumers may curb their spending as they grapple with a spike in interest rates and runaway inflation, prompting companies such as Snap Inc SNAP.N to issue a revenue growth warning.

Shares in Alphabet fell 2.5% in trading after the bell.

Google's advertising revenue was $54.48 billion in the third quarter, compared with $53.13 billion last year.

The company said total revenue was $69.09 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $65.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected revenue to be $70.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income fell to $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share, from $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

