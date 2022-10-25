Google-parent Alphabet misses estimates for quarterly revenue

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

The company said total revenue was $69.09 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $65.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected revenue to be $70.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

