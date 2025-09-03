Google Parent Alphabet Helps Lead Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions, stocks have moved back to the upside during trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are regaining ground, although the narrower Dow is seeing further downside.

Currently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 203.98 points or 1.0 percent at 21,483.61 and the S&P 500 is up 24.77 points or 0.4 percent at 6,440.31. The Dow, on the other hand, is down 139.83 points or 0.3 percent at 45,155.98.

The notable rebound by the Nasdaq comes amid a surge by shares of Alphabet (GOOGL), with the Google parent spiking by 8.5 percent.

Alphabet is rallying after a federal judge ruled the company will avoid the most severe consequences in a landmark antitrust case.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Google will not be required to divest its Chrome browser nor a contingent divestiture of the Android operating system.

"Plaintiffs overreached in seeking forced divestiture of these key assets, which Google did not use to effect any illegal restraints," Mehta said.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) have also jumped by 2.9 percent, as the decision allows the tech giant to continue to preload Google Search onto its iPhones.

The strength on Wall Street also comes after the Labor Department released a report showing job openings in the U.S. fell to their lowest level in ten months in July.

While the data provides further signs of softening labor market conditions, the report has also increased confidence the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this month.

Sector News

Gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.3 percent as the price of the precious metal reaches a new record high.

Considerable strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.1 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

On the other hand, a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil is weighing on energy stocks, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index down by 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index declined by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.0 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a notable rebound following the slump seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.2 basis points at 4.215 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.