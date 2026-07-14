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Google Parent Alphabet Has Abandoned Its $346 Billion Investment -- and History Points to This Decision Being a Mixed Bag

July 14, 2026 — 05:26 am EDT

Written by Sean Williams for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • The "Magnificent Seven" have lifted the broader market to new heights, with Alphabet, arguably, leading the charge.

  • Share repurchases have played a big role in Alphabet's outperformance over the last decade... until now.

  • Game-changing technologies have a checkered past.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

The stock market has been on fire since the bear market ended in October 2022, with the "Magnificent Seven" leading the charge. Although Nvidia is Wall Street's largest publicly traded company, it's Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) that's outperformed of late.

While Alphabet is best known for its globally dominant internet search engine, Google, as well as its burgeoning cloud infrastructure services platform, Google Cloud, there's another mammoth investment that's been powering its stock higher over the last decade. However, Alphabet recently abandoned this decade-long, $346 billion investment to pursue its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions. Based on what history tells us, Alphabet going all-in on AI is a mixed bag.

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A large Google logo displayed on a smartphone that's been set atop paperwork displaying rows of the Google brand name.

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet bids adieu to a steady $346 billion investment

Although Alphabet has established itself as one of Wall Street's premier money managers, one of the most impressive investments it's made is in itself. Between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2025, Alphabet spent approximately $346 billion to repurchase shares of its stock:

  • 2016: $3.693 billion in full-year buybacks
  • 2017: $4.846 billion
  • 2018: $9.075 billion
  • 2019: $18.396 billion
  • 2020: $31.149 billion
  • 2021: $50.274 billion
  • 2022: $59.296 billion
  • 2023: $61.504 billion
  • 2024: $62.222 billion
  • 2025: $45.709 billion

The sizable uptick in buybacks that began in 2018 is a direct result of President Donald Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which permanently lowered the peak marginal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Enabling businesses to retain more of their income allowed them to repurchase their shares.

For companies with steady or growing net income, share buybacks can also increase earnings per share and make a company's stock more fundamentally attractive to value-focused investors.

But on June 1, Alphabet officially squashed its $346 billion investment by announcing an $80 billion equity offering (which was subsequently raised to $84.75 billion). This offering, $10 billion of which went to Berkshire Hathaway in a private placement, is to be used to expand Alphabet's AI infrastructure.

An engineer checking wires and switches on a data center server tower.

Image source: Getty Images.

Alphabet is going all-in on AI, and history suggests it'll be a bumpy ride

Although Alphabet retains its strong cyclical advertising ties via Google and streaming platform YouTube, its jaw-dropping capital expenditures on AI, which are offsetting years of buybacks, are likely to be a mixed bag.

When peering five or more years into the future, this has all the hallmarks of a slam-dunk investment. Since Alphabet began integrating generative AI and large language model solutions into Google Cloud, sales in this high-margin segment have reaccelerated in a big way. In the March-ended quarter, Google Cloud revenue soared 63% from the year-ago period, with annual run rate sales topping $80 billion.

Over time, Google Cloud can overtake ads as Alphabet's primary cash-flow driver.

On the other hand, every game-changing technology since (and including) the dawn of the internet has endured a bubble-bursting event early in its expansion. Regardless of how impressive early adoption of a new technology is, optimization takes time. It'll likely be years before businesses are optimizing AI solutions to boost sales and profits.

If an AI bubble forms and bursts, which history clearly points to, Alphabet wouldn't be immune. Thankfully, its competitive moat and cash-rich balance sheet would allow it to weather the storm better than most AI-focused companies.

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Sean Williams has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

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