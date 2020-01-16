Google Parent Alphabet Becomes Fourth US Company To Hit $1 Tln In Market Value

(RTTNews) - Google parent-company Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) has hit $1 trillion in market capitalization, making it the fourth U.S. company to reach the milestone.

Apple was the first U.S. company to reach the market cap milestone in 2018, followed later that year by Amazon. Microsoft hit the $1 trillion mark in April 2019.

Apple and Microsoft are still valued at more than a trillion dollars, but Amazon has since fallen below the mark.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco went public last month at a valuation of $2 trillion and is currently worth around $1.8 trillion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took over as CEO of Alphabet in December, after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their executive roles at Alphabet Inc.

GOOG closed Thursday's regular trading at $1,451.70 up $12.50 or 0.87 percent. In the after hours trade, the stock further gained $3.30 or 0.23 percent.

