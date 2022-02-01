US Markets
Google parent Alphabet beats revenue estimates on online ad strength

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as businesses spent heavily on online ads to attract customers during the holiday shopping season.

Revenue rose to $75.33 billion in the fourth quarter from $56.90 billion a year earlier, well above Wall Street estimates of $72.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

