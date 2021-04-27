Google parent Alphabet beats quarterly revenue estimates

April 27 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the internet's biggest supplier of search and video ads benefited from a rebound in ad spending.

Revenue rose to $55.31 billion in the first quarter from $41.16 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected revenue of $51.70 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.