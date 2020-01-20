Google owner calls for 'proportionate approach' to AI regulation

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google-owner Alphabet, urged regulators on Monday to take a "proportionate approach" when drafting rules for artificial intelligence (AI), days before the European Commission is due to publish proposals on the issue.
