Google opens Italy's second cloud region in Turin city

March 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google will set up its second cloud region in Italy, the company said on Thursday in a blog, underscoring the country's efforts to turn into a global hub for cloud computing.

The second cloud region opens in the northern Italian city of Turin, with an existing one in Milan. Cloud regions refer to clusters of data centers in a location that will allow customers in that area to get faster access to data.

"A cloud hyperscaler like Google with two regions on the national territory will facilitate all Italian companies and the Public Administration in accessing the cloud," Enrico Bagnasco, executive director for information systems of Intesa Sanpaolo said in the blog.

Google Cloud regions of Milan and Turin could generate a new market that could be valued around 1.90 billion euros ($2.07 billion) in a three-year period through 2025, Google said in the blog, citing data from an independent study.

