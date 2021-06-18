Google Opening Its First Retail Store in New York

Holding fast to its roots as a high-growth, entrepreneurial company, Google (GOOGL) is opening its first retail store in Chelsea, New York, as a way to better-gauge customer interest in products and hardware, as well as offering support for its products and services, according to CNBC.

At the retail store, customers will be able to purchase all of the Google hardware, such as Chromebooks, Pixel phones, Fitbit wearables, Nest gadgets, and more, while accessing repair and other support services for Google products.

Opening a retail store is an unusual move for Google; unlike Apple, Google’s primary source of revenue isn’t from hardware products but from digital ads.

Over 80% of the money made by Google, or $147 billion, comes from its advertising business.

Instead, Google is approaching the brick-and-mortar store as an “idea generator,” an opportunity to find where consumer interest lies, with the intent of tailoring future products to those interests.

It also gives the company a chance to showcase its full line of engineered devices that customers might be unaware of, such as thermostats and phones.

