Google, OpenAI struggle to build more advanced AI, Bloomberg reports

November 14, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Google, OpenAI,and Anthropic are seeing diminishing returns from costly efforts to build new AI models, Bloomberg’s Rachel Metz, Shirin Ghaffary, Dina Bass, and Julia Love report. At Google, a new Gemini model is missing internal targets, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, who add that Anthropic has seen the timetable slip for the release of its long-awaited Claude model called 3.5 Opus.

