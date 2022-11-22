Markets
Google, on UK mobile browser probe, says it is committed to open platforms

November 22, 2022

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Google, the owner of the Android mobile operating system, said it was committed to building thriving, open platforms after Britain started an investigation into competition in mobile browsers on Tuesday.

"Android gives people a greater choice of apps and app stores than any other mobile platform," a spokesperson said.

"It also enables developers to choose the browser engine they want, and has been the launch pad for millions of apps. We're committed to building thriving, open platforms that empower consumers and help developers build successful businesses."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

