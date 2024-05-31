Google News, Other Services Suffer Temporary Outage Worldwide

(RTTNews) - Google News, Google Discover and other services were experiencing temporary outage on desktop page as well as on iOS and Android apps on Friday morning.

The outage reports started pouring in at 7:59 a.m. ET as users kept on getting error messages reading "Uh-oh! Something went wrong. Please try again" while accessing the services.

According to online outage tracker website DownDetector, over 1,000 reports regarding Google News and Google Trends were registered across the world by 9 a.m. ET. Of which, 70 percent users complained about issues accessing the Google website, 28 percent reported about issues with Google Search, and 2 percent complained about Google Maps issues.

However, Google confirmed soon that it has identified an "ongoing issue with serving some features in Google Search."

Further, the company acknowledged in a post on X/Twitter that the outage has impacted "some results on Google News, Discover and other products, for those who have asked about specific ones."

By noon, the tech giant assured that "the issue has now been resolved."

