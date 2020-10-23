Markets
GOOGL

Google must respond to U.S. antitrust lawsuit by Dec. 19

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Alphabet Inc's Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit by Dec. 19, according to a court filing on Friday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit by Dec. 19, according to a court filing on Friday.

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit "deeply flawed."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular