Google must remove data from search results if user proves it is wrong, EU top court says

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google GOOGL.O must remove data from online search results if users can prove that such information is manifestly inaccurate, Europe's top court said on Thursday.

"The operator of a search engine must dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate," the Court of Justice of the European Union said.

The case is C-460/20 Google (Déréférencement d'un contenu prétendument inexact).

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.