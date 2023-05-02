News & Insights

Google, Microsoft OpenAI CEOs to attend White House AI meeting -official

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

May 02, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, OpenAI and Anthropic will attend a White House meeting Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials on key artificial intelligence issues, a White House official told Reuters.

The invitation obtained by Reuters to the CEOs noted that President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public." The invitation also says the officials aim to hold "a frank discussion of the risks we each see in current and near-term AI development, actions to mitigate those risks, and other ways we can work together to ensure the American people benefit from advances in AI while being protected from its harms. "

