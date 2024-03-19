News & Insights

Google, Microsoft, Nucor Join For Adoption Of Advanced Clean Electricity Technologies

March 19, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Nucor Corporation announced they will work together across the electricity ecosystem to develop new business models and aggregate their demand for advanced clean electricity technologies. These models will be designed to accelerate the development of first-of-a-kind and early commercial projects, including advanced nuclear, next-generation geothermal, clean hydrogen, long-duration energy storage and others.

The companies said they will initially focus on proving out the demand aggregation and procurement model through advanced technology pilot projects in the United States.

