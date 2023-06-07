News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Google, Meta use 'bullying tactics' against Canada news bill, PM Trudeau says

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

June 07, 2023 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

By Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA, June 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Meta Platforms META.O are using "bullying tactics" against a Canadian push aimed at ensuring financial support for news publishers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation is designed to compel internet giants like Google and Meta's Facebook to negotiate commercial deals and pay publishers for their content.

The U.S. technology companies say proposals in the bill, dubbed the "Online News Act," are unsustainable for their businesses.

Google and Facebook have run tests this year to limit some users from viewing or sharing news content in Canada as a potential response if the legislation is passed into law in its current form.

"The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians' access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem, and now they're resorting to bullying tactics to try and get their way - it's not going to work," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

The bill, introduced in April 2022, is similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia in 2021.

Google says the rules in the bill are more stringent than those enacted in Australia and Europe, and has proposed amendments "to align with international norms" to address the company's concerns.

"We've come to the table with reasonable and pragmatic solutions that would make the bill work the way it's intended to and increase our investments in the Canadian news ecosystem," said Google Spokesperson Shay Purdy, reacting to Trudeau's remarks.

The bill "has some serious problems that make it unworkable for our products and services," Purdy added.

The legislation passed Canada's House of Commons in December and is in the unelected upper chamber of the parliament, which rarely blocks legislation cleared by the lower house.

Canada's media industry wants tighter regulation of tech companies to prevent them from elbowing news businesses out of the online advertising market.

"The various internet giants like Meta are posting every year record profits while at the same time local independent news is struggling across this country," Trudeau said. "We will continue to make sure that these incredibly profitable corporations contribute to strengthening our democracy."

Last week, Meta said the bill was fundamentally flawed. The company says news has no economic value for its platforms.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by David Ljunggren, Daniel Wallis and David Gregorio)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.