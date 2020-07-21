Google Meet to roll out new security features for video meetings

July 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday it will roll out new security features on its video conferencing platform, Meet, to prevent the participation of uninvited users in video meetings.

The company said it is giving meeting hosts increased control over who can "knock" and join their meetings along with other features such as the option to block attempts from users who are not logged into a Google account to join a meeting.

For example, the company said, if a knocking request from a user to enter a meeting has been denied multiple times, the user will be automatically blocked from sending more requests. (https://bit.ly/2CxSaLm)

The security features comes at a time when the usage of video conferencing services is rocketing because of lockdowns and pandemic-led social-distancing measures.

Rival Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O also rolled out security updates in response to multiple reports of "zoombombing", where strangers barge into private calls having gained access to an invite or meeting number.

