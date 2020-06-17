Google Meet Available In Gmail On Smartphones

(RTTNews) - Google in a blog post said it is bringing video-conferencing app Meet in Gmail on Android and iOS smartphones. The new feature would help users easily join video meetings from their inbox, without needing to open another app.

The change comes at a time when majority of people across the world are more into video calls amid coronavirus pandemic.

In early July, the company plans to launch the new change to G Suite users by introducing a Meet tab in the Gmail iOS and Android mobile apps.

Uers will be able to start a new meeting, join a meeting by entering the meeting code, or join upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar without leaving the Gmail app.

Meet in Gmail is already available on the web. Last month, the search engine giant had made Google Meet free and available for everyone, and also added new noise-canceling feature to Meet recently.

Google noted that users with a G Suite for Education account that is enabled to create Meet video meetings will have the Meet tab enabled in Gmail.

Meanwhile, EDU accounts that are not able to create Meet video meetings will not see the Meet tab in Gmail. They should use the Meet mobile app on Android or iOS instead.

Google recently enabled an expanded tiled layout for presentations in Google Meet, which can now show up to 16 call participants at a time.

