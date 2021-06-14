Google Makes Workspace Available To Everyone - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Google announced a series of updates that build upon its vision to deliver a single, integrated communication and collaboration solution to everyone via Google Workspace.

Google said all of its three billion-plus existing users across consumer, enterprise, and education have access to the full Google Workspace experience, including Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet and more.

Starting Monday, Google Workspace is available to anyone with a Google account, meaning friends, family, or groups of any kind can stay connected, work together, and share helpful information in a single space, Google said in a statement.

Workspace Individual is rolling out soon to six markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.