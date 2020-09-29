Google looks to expand London office footprint - The Times
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google is in advanced talks to lease an additional 70,000 square feet in buildings close to its 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) new headquarters in King's Cross, The Times reported on Tuesday.
The tech giant has also agreed to extend a lease at Central Saint Giles, an office development near Tottenham Court Road, for a further decade, the report said.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 0.7789 pounds)
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))
