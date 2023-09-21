News & Insights

Markets
AVGO

Google Likely To Replace Broadcom With Marvell As AI Chip Supplier; Stocks Move In Premarket

September 21, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tech major Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), had discussions to drop Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) as its AI chip supplier as early as 2027, over a pricing dispute, The Information reported.

If this plan goes through, then Google will design the chips known as tensor processing units in-house.

Broadcom is likely to be replaced by Marvell Technology (MRVL), which will develop chips known internally as 'Granite Redux' to ramp up its AI investments.

In pre-market activity, shares of Broadcom are trading at $778.87 down 6.22% and shares of Alphabet are trading at $132.83 down 1.31% on Nasdaq.

Marvell is trading at $54.75 up 3.42%.

With the move, Google expects to save billions of dollars in costs annually, and to win back market share lost to Microsoft (MSFT) earlier this year, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.