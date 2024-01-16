Google lays off hundreds of employees in advertising team - Business Insider

(Adds background on layoff)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned Google is laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.

Last week, the company had said it would lay off several employees in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, as well as in its augmented reality team.

