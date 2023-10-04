Google launches Pixel 8 smartphones with AI camera features

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8 smartphones that pack an upgraded core processor and artificial intelligence-based photography features, and a new smartwatch.

Pixel 8 starts at $699 and Pixel 8 Pro at $999. They will be available from Oct. 12.

The company also announced Pixel Watch 2 starting at $349, at the Made by Google event under way in New York.

