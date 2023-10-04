News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Google launches Pixel 8 smartphones with AI camera features

October 04, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google on Wednesday launched Pixel 8 smartphones that pack an upgraded core processor and artificial intelligence-based photography features, and a new smartwatch.

Pixel 8 starts at $699 and Pixel 8 Pro at $999. They will be available from Oct. 12.

The company also announced Pixel Watch 2 starting at $349, at the Made by Google event under way in New York.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.