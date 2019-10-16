Google Launches Pixel 4 With Radar Sensor

(RTTNews) - Google unveiled its latest smartphone, the Pixel 4, at the annual Made by Google event in New York on Tuesday.

One of the most interesting features of the phone is its miniature radar sensor to detect movement around the phone. It will initiate face unlock on sensing that a user is reaching for the phone, or turn off the screen if the user is not around.

The new smartphone comes with motion-sensing technology as well as better facial recognition technology, with two cameras on the back of the phone, including a new telephoto lens. It also features the latest version of Android and a smarter Google Assistant.

The Pixel 4 has 6GB RAM and a 90hz display. The device features the Pixel Neural Core chip and also includes Google's custom-built Titan M security chip to protect sensitive data.

The smartphone comes in two versions - the Pixel 4 featuring a 5.7-inch display and the larger Pixel 4 XL with a 6.3-inch display.

Google claims that the new telephoto lens on the back of the phone in combination with Super Res Zoom software will give exceptional image quality even from a distance.

The night sight camera can be used to capture pictures of the night sky and even the Milky Way. The Pixel 3 and 3a will also get a version of this capability with the latest camera app update.

The motion sense technology will allow users to skip songs or switch apps without touching the phone. They can snooze alarms, dismiss timers, or silence the phone ringer by just waving their hand.

Motion Sense is enabled everywhere that Pixel 4 will be sold, except in Japan where it will come soon, Google noted.

Pixel 4 also comes with car crash detection that can automatically call 911 if it detects that the user is involved in a car accident. Car crash detection will be available in English in the U.S.

Google will sell Pixel through all the major U.S. carriers for the first time. The smartphone is available in three colors - Clearly White, Just Black, and a limited edition Oh So Orange.

Customers can pre-order the Pixel 4 for $799 and the Pixel 4 XL for $899. The phones will ship worldwide on October 24.

