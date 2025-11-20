Markets
GOOG

Google Launches Nano Banana Pro, A More Powerful AI Image Tool

November 20, 2025 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Google just launched Nano Banana Pro, a significant upgrade to its AI image generator, only a few days after introducing the new Gemini 3 Pro model.

The new version enhances the original Nano Banana, which became a hit in August for transforming people and pets into realistic 3D figures.

According to Josh Woodward, Google's VP of Labs and Gemini, this upgraded tool can create infographics, slide decks, and even keep characters consistent across various images.

Internal testers have already played around with it, turning resumes and code snippets into visual summaries.

You can find the tool in the Gemini app, where it's available for limited free use, along with Google's NotebookLM, developer tools, and ad products. Soon, paid subscribers of Google AI Pro and Ultra will notice it popping up in more Google services, like AI Mode in Search and the Flow filmmaking tool.

Google also introduced a feature that lets users check if an image was generated by its AI. Free Nano Banana users will see watermarks on their outputs, while Ultra subscribers will get images without any watermarks.

The company claims that interest in its AI tools is skyrocketing as it goes head-to-head with OpenAI in the generative AI landscape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.