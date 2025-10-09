Google Launches Gemini Enterprise To Empower Businesses With AI Across Workflows

Markets
(RTTNews) - Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google announced Thursday the launch of a new AI-powered conversational platform for corporate customers called 'Gemini Enterprise' that brings the best of Google AI to every employee through an intuitive chat interface that acts as a single front door for AI in the workplace.

The platform is powered by Google's most advanced Gemini models, creating the brains of the system, providing world-class intelligence for every task.

This helps in making entire workflows smarter by searching and finding information from all your enterprise documents, applications, email and chat systems, and automating processes using agents with any of your enterprise applications. It enables you to chat with your company's documents, data, and applications.

It works seamlessly in Microsoft 365 and Sharepoint environments. Using Gemini Enterprise with Google Workspace will offer further benefits.

Gemini Enterprise also gives you the tools to build and deploy AI agents, as well as a suite of pre-built agents, and is grounded in your company's information and your personal context at work. It integrates with your organization's data to build context, and deliver relevant, accurate, and trustworthy results.

