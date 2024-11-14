Google launches dedicated Gemini app for iPhone

Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google announced it is launching a dedicated Gemini AI app for iPhone (AAPL), available for download in the App Store around the world, starting Thursday. “Now, you’ll be able to have easy access to Google’s personal AI assistant, right on your iPhone, free of charge,” the company said. “iPhone users can now experience Gemini in a whole new way with our dedicated mobile app. In addition to using Gemini through the Google app on iOS or a web browser, iPhone users can enjoy a more streamlined Gemini experience, with easy access to features that help improve learning, creativity and productivity.”

