US Markets
GOOGL

Google is sued in U.S. for tracking users' 'private' internet browsing

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by tracking their internet use from browsers set in "private" browsing mode.

June 2 (Reuters) - Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by tracking their internet use from browsers set in "private" browsing mode.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 billion, accusing the Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O unit of illegally collecting information about what people are viewing online and where they are doing their browsing, through various applications and website plug-ins including Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager.

"Billions of times a day, Google causes computers around the world to report the real-time internet communications of hundreds of millions of people to Google," according to the complaint filed with the federal court in San Jose, California.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit said the proposed class likely includes "millions" of users, and seeks damages per user of $5,000 or three times actual damages, whichever is greater.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com +1 646 223 6317 Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular