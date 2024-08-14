Google Introduces Gemini Live

(RTTNews) - During the launch event for the Pixel 9, Google introduced an exciting upgrade to its AI assistant, with the launch of Gemini Live. This feature aims to make interactions with the AI assistant more natural and engaging for users.

Gemini Live is a voice chat model that allows for seamless conversations with the assistant, offering a departure from traditional text-based interactions.

According to CNET, Gemini Live is exclusively available to users of Gemini Advanced, a subscription service for Android devices priced at $20 per month. Customers purchasing the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced with their device purchase.

This new voice chat model aims to enable users to have more fluid and natural conversations with the AI assistant. Users can interrupt the AI mid-sentence or pause the dialogue to continue later, and the AI is designed to adapt to these conversational dynamics, resulting in a more immersive experience.

Google has also introduced ten new voice options for Gemini, enhancing personalization for users. In a blog post, the company highlighted that Gemini Live will provide a hands-free experience, allowing it to listen and respond verbally even when the device is locked or running in the background, similar to a regular phone call.

Gemini Live is now being rolled out to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices, initially available only in English. However, there are plans to expand its availability to additional languages and iOS in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.