Google India may remove apps including Matrimony.com for not paying fee

Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

March 01, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has warned it may remove the apps of 10 companies in India, including of Matrimony.com and Info Edge, for not paying a service fee for the use of its app store platform in India, two sources said.

Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said it had received a notice from Google and was compliant with Play Store policies.

"There are no pending invoices of Google with us. All have been paid in a timely manner," he said.

Google, which said it is removing apps of 10 companies, did not name any in a blog post where it detailed the move.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Matrimony.com was one of the companies. Matrimony.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Matrimony.com MATI.NS shares fell as much as 2.7% after the news before paring some losses, while Info Edge INED.NS dropped 1.5%.

