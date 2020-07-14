Google in talks to invest $4 bln in Reliance's digital arm - Bloomberg

Adds share movement, background on Google's India commitment

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook FB.O and KKR & Co KKR.N, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India's biggest company by market value net-debt free.

The report comes a day after Google said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, in its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

Shares of Reliance pared some losses to trade down 0.7% as of 0928 GMT, while the broader market .NSEI was down 1.68%.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.