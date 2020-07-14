Google in talks to invest $4 bln in Reliance's digital arm - Bloomberg

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook FB.O and KKR & Co KKR.N, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India's biggest company net-debt free.

