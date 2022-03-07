US Markets
Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - The Information

Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussion.

March 7 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant MNDT.O, the Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussion.

Mandiant's shares closed up 16% on the Nasdaq after the news.

The company, which has a market capitalization of about $4.53 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, which also is reportedly interested in buying Mandiant, the report added. (https://bit.ly/3HRlng3)

Mandiant became a standalone entity again last year when FireEye Inc, which acquired the company in 2013, sold its products business and the FireEye name for $1.2 billion to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group.

Google and Mandiant did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

