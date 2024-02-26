News & Insights

US Markets
GOOGL

Google hopes to relaunch Gemini AI image generation tool in 'couple of weeks'

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 26, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Google plans to relaunch "in the next couple of weeks" its AI tool that creates images of people which it paused last week following inaccuracies in some historical depictions, Google DeepMind's CEO said on Monday.

Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google started offering image generation through its Gemini AI models earlier this month. However some users on social media flagged that the model returned historical images which were sometimes inaccurate.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.