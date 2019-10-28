Google (GOOGL) Mixed, Beyond Meat (BYND) Beats but Falls

On a day that saw the S&P 500 close at an all-time high this afternoon, Alphabet (

), the parent company of Google, reported mixed results in its Q3 earnings report. Earnings of $10.12 per share badly missed estimates of $12.57 per share, which itself was down more than 3.5% year over year. Revenues, on the other hand, got to $33 billion in the quarter (subtracting Traffic Acquisition Costs, or TAC; Google's top-line headline number was $40.50 billion), better than the $32.84 billion in the Zacks consensus. And that $33 billion represents growth of 20% year over year.

Shares are down 1.76% at this hour, as traders await the conference call from the behemoth Mountain View, CA company. Advertising revenues in the quarter rose 17% to $33.9 billion, Properties grew $28.6 billion and Cloud-based revenues reached $6.4 billion. Paid clicks were up 18% from a year ago, while cost-per-click fell 2%. The company has also made 20,000 new hires in the past year -- Alphabet now employs 114,096 people.

On the smaller side of things, Beyond Meat (

) also posted Q3 earnings results after the closing bell today, beating on both top and bottom lines for the second-straight quarter: 6 cents per share topped estimates by a penny, while sales of $92 million outperformed the $82.56 million analysts were looking for. Yet shares are selling off 15% on the news, though this likely has more to do with the lockup period on share ownership expiring tomorrow.

