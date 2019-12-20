Google Fined EUR 150 Mln By France Over Anti-competitive Behaviour

(RTTNews) - The French Competition Authority has fined Google 150 million euros for abusing its dominant position in the search advertising market by adopting opaque and difficult to understand operating rules for its Google Ads advertising platform and applying them in an unfair and random manner.

The authority also ordered Google to clarify the drafting of the operating rules for Google Ads, as well as the procedure for suspending accounts of certain advertisers. Google will also have to put in place measures to prevent, detect and deal with violations of Google Ads "Rules", the authority said.

