Google fined 150 million euros by France

PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - France's competition authority on Friday fined Google GOOGL.O 150 million euros ($167 million) for anti-competitive behaviour and for having unclear advertising on the Google Ads page.

The fine comes as France and other European countries maintain high levels of scrutiny on major U.S. tech companies such as Google, Facebook FB.O, Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O, which are often criticised for having relatively low tax payments.

In September, Google agreed to pay close to 1 billion euros to French authorities to settle a fiscal fraud probe that began four years ago.

Google, which is the world's biggest internet search engine, has also faced growing regulatory scrutiny about the content it promotes in search results and ads.

($1 = 0.8997 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Evans)

