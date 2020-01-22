Google finds security flaws in Apple's web browser - FT

Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple Inc's Safari web browser that allowed the tracking of users' browsing behavior, Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/916a766a-3d27-11ea-a01a-bae547046735 on Wednesday, citing a soon-to-be published paper.
