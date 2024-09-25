News & Insights

Technology
GOOG

Google Files Antitrust Complaint To EU Against Microsoft's Cloud Computing Practices

September 25, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google has filed a complaint with the European Commission accusing Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) of using anti-competitive practices in licensing of cloud computing, according to several media reports.

The complaint alleged that Microsoft's cloud platform Azure locks customers in with the Windows server, making it harder for customers to move their workload to other cloud providers.

The tech giant further stated that Microsoft imposes penalties on businesses, if they try to use other cloud providers. Several European businesses and public sector organizations have paid penalties of up to $1.1 billion a year, as per CNBC.

Notably, the Amazon-backed cloud lobby Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe or CISPE had filed a complaint with the European Commission over Microsoft's contractual terms in 2022.

Currently, Alphabet's stock is trading at $163.94, up 0.22 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.