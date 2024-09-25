Google Files Antitrust Complaint To EU Against Microsoft's Cloud Computing Practices

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google has filed a complaint with the European Commission accusing Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) of using anti-competitive practices in licensing of cloud computing, according to several media reports.

The complaint alleged that Microsoft's cloud platform Azure locks customers in with the Windows server, making it harder for customers to move their workload to other cloud providers.

The tech giant further stated that Microsoft imposes penalties on businesses, if they try to use other cloud providers. Several European businesses and public sector organizations have paid penalties of up to $1.1 billion a year, as per CNBC.

Notably, the Amazon-backed cloud lobby Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe or CISPE had filed a complaint with the European Commission over Microsoft's contractual terms in 2022.

