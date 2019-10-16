Google Expands Device Lineup: Key Made by Google Takeaways

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is making every effort to expand presence in the electronic gadgets space on the back of advanced technologies.



The search giant has unveiled innovative devices including — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones, Pixelbook Go laptop, Nest Mini, Nest Wi-Fi and Pixel Buds — at the Made by Google event on Oct 15.



The latest move will expand Google’s devices and hardware portfolio. Further, the new devices will help the company to rapidly penetrate the smartphone, smart speaker, laptop, earbuds and router markets.



Moreover, the move enables Google strengthen its competitive position against Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL, which have come up with a slew of advanced devices of their own.



New Pixel Phones Provide Competitive Edge



Advanced technical and user-friendly features in Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones are expected to strengthen Google’s position in the competitive smartphone space.



Pixel 4 with 5.7 inches display and Pixel 4 XL with 6.3 inches display features Smooth Display branding, which ensures clear on-screen movement and animations by exhibiting 90Hz refresh rate. This feature will aid Google in gaining traction across high-end game players in particular.



Further, both the phones have two rear cameras — wide-angle camera and telephoto camera. Users will be able to experience images without distortion with these cameras. Further, the cameras come with low-light flexibility and allow users to adjust light and shadows in photos before the final shot.



Additionally, the new Pixel phones feature a radar sensor that utilizes the company’s Soli sensor. Notably, the radar sensor allows users to command with their hand gestures. Further, the company has introduced Face Unlock, enabling users to unlock the phone with their face. Notably, this feature also leverages the Soli sensor.



Moreover, the updated version of Pixel phones is likely to provide Google a competitive edge against the likes of Apple and Samsung. Although, both the rivals enjoy a bigger market share, Google’s continued efforts to enhance Pixel phones are likely to intensify competition.



Notably, the design of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is likely to give tough competition to Apple’s latest iPhone 11 and Samsung’s Galaxy S10.

Nest Devices Hold Promise

The launch of Nest Mini and Nest Wi-Fi expands Google’s Nest product family.



Notably, Nest Mini is the successor of Google Home Mini. It comes with an advanced speaker, inbuilt machine learning chip and an ultrasound proximity sensor.



Further, the company has incorporated a third microphone on the new smart speaker in a bid to enhance the hearing capability. This third speaker will be able to capture voice commands accurately across the room.



Further, the latest speaker also contains a mic mute switch, which addresses privacy concerns.



Nest Mini launch expands the company’s smart speaker portfolio that is likely to aid momentum further in the smart speaker space. Further, with this launch, Google has taken the fight to Amazon, which is also leaving no stone unturned to expand footprint in this market on Echo speaker offerings. In fact, the e-commerce giant upgraded its mini version of speaker to Echo Dot with Clock, which comes with a digital alarm clock.



Meanwhile, Nest Wi-Fi, which is a successor of Google Wi-Fi, is likely to deliver enhanced user experience.



The latest router system will deliver Internet across the house and most importantly it supports Google Assistant. The assistant support will allow users to control and set up the new router from the Google Home smartphone app with new voice commands especially created for these devices.



This initiative of Google will also pit it against Amazon, which also recently unveiled Eero mesh Wi-Fi router with inbuilt Alexa.



Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go to Aid Growth



With the latest version of Pixel Buds, Google strives to expand footprint in the headphones and earphones market which as per a report from Research and Markets, is expected to hit $36 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 13% between 2018 and 2024.



The enhanced Bluetooth connectivity in these ear buds are expected provide Google a competitive edge against Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Sony, to name a few.



Meanwhile, the new light weighed Pixelbook Go laptop with 8th-generation Intel Core processors, which runs on ChromeOS operating system, is likely to expand Google’s presence in the laptop market worldwide.



We believe all the above mentioned endeavors of Google will help it to serve customers better. This in turn will strengthen customer base, thereby driving the top line.



