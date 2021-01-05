Google Employees Form Union

(RTTNews) - More than 200 employees at Google's parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) have formed a labor union.

The new union, which is called the Alphabet Workers Union, is affiliated with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a union that represents workers in telecommunications and media in the United States and Canada.

The union said it will ensure that working conditions are inclusive and fair, perpetrators of harassment, abuse, discrimination, and retaliation are held accountable, and all workers, regardless of employment status, can enjoy the same benefits.

The newly formed union does not expect to bargain with Alphabet over pay and working conditions, however, plans to create a more formal structure to organize future protests.

"I stand in solidarity with @AlphabetWorkers who are organizing to form a union at Google. What these workers are fighting for is not radical. They want fair wages and a workplace free from abuse, retaliation, intimidation and discrimination. And that is exactly what they deserve." tweeted Senator Bernie Sanders.

