GOOGLE Earnings Results: $GOOGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOOGLE ($GOOGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, missing estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $96,469,000,000, missing estimates of $99,460,362,162 by $-2,991,362,162.

GOOGLE Insider Trading Activity

GOOGLE insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 86 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 86 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $30,076,192 .

. KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 137,500 shares for an estimated $25,728,426 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 55,089 shares for an estimated $9,462,487 .

. PRABHAKAR RAGHAVAN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,257 shares for an estimated $5,570,217 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 20,296 shares for an estimated $3,622,162 .

. JOHN L HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,579,009 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 773 shares for an estimated $137,671.

GOOGLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,153 institutional investors add shares of GOOGLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,996 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOOGLE Government Contracts

We have seen $4,448,841 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GOOGLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

