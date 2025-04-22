GOOGLE Earnings Preview: Recent $GOOGL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOOGLE ($GOOGL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $91,860,361,582 and earnings of $2.07 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GOOGL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GOOGLE Insider Trading Activity

GOOGLE insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 190,566 shares for an estimated $35,538,992 .

. SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $18,194,003 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 18,816 shares for an estimated $3,481,412 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,900 shares for an estimated $912,638 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,005 shares for an estimated $176,306.

GOOGLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,227 institutional investors add shares of GOOGLE stock to their portfolio, and 1,979 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOOGLE Government Contracts

We have seen $6,203,473 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GOOGLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GOOGLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

GOOGLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $190.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $200.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $200.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $205.0 on 10/30/2024

